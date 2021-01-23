Elysian (ELY) Market Capitalization Reaches $65,583.69

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 40.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $65,583.69 and $477,601.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.47 or 0.00719298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.53 or 0.04502826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

