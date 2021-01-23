Elysian (ELY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $524,734.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $53,934.43 and approximately $524,734.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.00637015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.00 or 0.04338532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017893 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

