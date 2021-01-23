EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

EME stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.27. 271,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $101.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

