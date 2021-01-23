Emerald Crypto Achieves Market Cap of $123,105.39 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 38.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $123,105.39 and $36.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

