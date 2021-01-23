Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Reaches $3.97 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $25,297.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00042723 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,839,682 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

