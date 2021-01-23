Emercoin (EMC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,042.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.88 million and $24,042.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00043799 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00056016 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,840,515 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

