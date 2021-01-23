Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of EMR opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

