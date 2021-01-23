Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Hits Market Capitalization of $178.10 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $178.10 million and $4.04 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00055340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00126351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00279495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 443,373,258 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

