Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.99

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.99 and traded as high as $44.26. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) shares last traded at $44.16, with a volume of 7,011,955 shares changing hands.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.87.

The company has a market cap of C$89.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.99.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. This is an increase from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.00%.

In other Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total value of C$110,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,537 shares in the company, valued at C$6,838,668.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

