Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after purchasing an additional 785,573 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 42.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 78,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.6% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 57,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 661,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

