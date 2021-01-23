Endor Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $13.11 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.05 or 0.00328412 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00034174 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003799 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $509.83 or 0.01578833 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.