Energi (NRG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.52 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $57.67 million and $3.52 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00115738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022926 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,040,261 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

