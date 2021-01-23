Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

