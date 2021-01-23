Energy Web Token (EWT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.15 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $7.99 or 0.00025050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $240.18 million and $1.15 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

Energy Web Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

