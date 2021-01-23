Energycoin (ENRG) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Energycoin has a total market cap of $195,754.90 and $13.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020596 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012022 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004276 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

