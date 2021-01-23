Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE ERF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.65.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 106.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 45.0% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.