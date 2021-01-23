EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. EnerSys reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of ENS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.19. 281,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,585. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in EnerSys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EnerSys by 11.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

