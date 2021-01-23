Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 32.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.0972 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $99,681.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.93 or 0.00329258 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00033642 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003783 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.67 or 0.01492571 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,292,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,042,882 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.