Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $224.84 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 63.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $337.11 million and approximately $224.84 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.66 or 0.00705694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.12 or 0.04440113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,696 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.