Enjin Coin Trading Up 107.9% This Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $347.38 million and approximately $254.60 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 107.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.40 or 0.00628815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.89 or 0.04317343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017820 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.