EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $75,018.24 and approximately $15.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.00723627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.52 or 0.04427443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017692 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

