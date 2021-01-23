EOS Force Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded down 7% against the US dollar. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $47,918.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00116181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000069 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

EOS Force can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

