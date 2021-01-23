EOS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.23 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. EOS has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $2.23 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00008430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,429,426 coins and its circulating supply is 939,729,415 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

