EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $17,320.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com.

EOSDT's official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

