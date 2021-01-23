Epic Cash Market Cap Hits $2.49 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $65,022.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,190,192 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech

Epic Cash Coin Trading

Epic Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

