Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) Earns Sector Perform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) stock opened at C$12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$17.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.78.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$325.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

