Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. 1,490,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,423. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.
