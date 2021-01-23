Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. 1,490,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,423. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

