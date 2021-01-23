ERC20 Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29,150.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and $29,150.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00076390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.49 or 0.00650637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.34 or 0.04262268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017842 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

