Ergo (ERG) Market Cap Tops $25.87 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Ergo has a total market cap of $25.87 million and approximately $530,554.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,188.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.10 or 0.03914791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00430911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.24 or 0.01339761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.61 or 0.00542462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.00432182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00270570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023847 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,799,425 coins and its circulating supply is 27,495,703 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

