Ergo Market Cap Tops $24.25 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002743 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $24.25 million and approximately $468,357.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,167.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,237.45 or 0.03846926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00432218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.43 or 0.01335007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.00541299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00426784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00269682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,779,925 coins and its circulating supply is 27,476,203 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

