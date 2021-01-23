ESBC Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $397,816.17 and $98,961.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,663,620 coins and its circulating supply is 25,393,429 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

