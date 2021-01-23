Essentia Market Capitalization Tops $324,532.16 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $324,532.16 and approximately $5,157.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00714462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.46 or 0.04465004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018009 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars.

