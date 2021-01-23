Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.28. Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 94,379 shares.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

