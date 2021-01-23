Eterbase Coin Price Hits $0.0031 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.85 or 0.00702642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.05 or 0.04448963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018060 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

