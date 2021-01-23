Ethereum Classic Price Hits $7.40 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $7.40 or 0.00023280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $860.99 million and approximately $897.14 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.87 or 0.03855235 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

