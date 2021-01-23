Ethereum Gold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $144,648.79 and approximately $86.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

