Ethereum Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $452,557.51 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 221.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $452,557.51 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.00657159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.70 or 0.04383404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

