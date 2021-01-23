Ethereum Meta Price Up 6.4% This Week (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 60.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $7,970.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.00723627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.52 or 0.04427443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017692 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

