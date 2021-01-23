Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Reaches $8.89 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield token can currently be purchased for about $8.89 or 0.00027666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $889,081.04 and approximately $7,242.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00056916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076703 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00283827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040213 BTC.

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

Ethereum Yield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

