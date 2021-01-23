EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $372,350.65 and approximately $61,099.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00076775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00657983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.85 or 0.04281420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017904 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.