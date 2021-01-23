Etheroll (DICE) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Etheroll coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC on popular exchanges. Etheroll has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $104.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Etheroll has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etheroll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00075584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00705028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.40 or 0.04434566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Etheroll Profile

Etheroll is a coin. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 coins. Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etheroll’s official website is etheroll.com . The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

Buying and Selling Etheroll

Etheroll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etheroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etheroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etheroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.