Etheroll (DICE) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Etheroll coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001953 BTC on major exchanges. Etheroll has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $103.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etheroll has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etheroll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00075141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00628615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00045177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.02 or 0.04336771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017577 BTC.

About Etheroll

DICE is a coin. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 coins. Etheroll’s official website is etheroll.com . The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll . Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

Etheroll Coin Trading

Etheroll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etheroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etheroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etheroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.