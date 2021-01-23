Etherparty Market Capitalization Hits $225,840.55 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $225,840.55 and $16,201.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.98 or 0.00641709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.30 or 0.04323534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017699 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

