ETHPlus (ETHP) Price Tops $0.0120

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ETHPlus has a market cap of $15,724.18 and approximately $2,340.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ETHPlus has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One ETHPlus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPlus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00057666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127440 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00280233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00040025 BTC.

ETHPlus Profile

ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 tokens. The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

ETHPlus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPlus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPlus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPlus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.