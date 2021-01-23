EUNO Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $3,429.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.89 or 0.00670075 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,099,471,572 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

