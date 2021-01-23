EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $1,325.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00645672 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,099,010,452 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

