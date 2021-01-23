Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.46

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $11.80. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EUTLF. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

