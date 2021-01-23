Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.