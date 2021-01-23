Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,659 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 11.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $73,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 886.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Facebook by 12.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.23. The firm has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

