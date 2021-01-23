Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

